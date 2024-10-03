Wales’ Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has announced the appointment of an external Ministerial Advisory Group on NHS Performance and Productivity, to provide an “independent review of the existing arrangements in place to support improvements in NHS Wales.”
“The group will operate independently from NHS Wales and, through its membership, will provide me with external assurance on the effectiveness of current arrangements which aim to improve performance and productivity across NHS Wales, and views on how the current arrangements could be strengthened to further improve performance and productivity,” Mr Miles said.
“There will be a particular focus on planned care, cancer performance and reducing the longest waits, as well as looking at existing programmes to improve emergency and urgent care in Wales.”