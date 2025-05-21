The festival will be alive with the sound of live music from a fantastic line-up of local talent. Twice Welsh Music Prize nominee Toby Hay will enchant with his expressive guitar work, joined by the soulful vocals of Holly Blackshaw. Raven Kidd will energise the crowd with her mix of country, folk, rock and blues, while Ben Shearer and Elan Valley’s own ranger Marc Harpham will bring their unique sounds to the stage.