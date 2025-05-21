Nature, heritage, and creativity come together at the Celtic Rainforest Festival in the Elan Valley on Saturday, 31 May (10am-5pm).
This free festival in Rhayader invites visitors of all ages to connect with nature in inspiring and immersive ways.
The festival has been created as part of The Woodland Investment Grant (TWIG) project, managed and delivered by Welsh Water and RSPB Cymru. TWIG is jointly funded by Welsh Government and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and is part of Welsh Government’s National Forest for Wales programme.
Whether you're a nature enthusiast, a music lover, or simply looking for a great family day out, this event has something for everyone. Children can embark on magical woodland trails, while adults will enjoy thought-provoking talks from leading organisations such as LIFE Celtic Rainforest, RSPB Cymru, Elan Valley Trust, Dark Skies, and Radnorshire Wildlife Trust. For those who love to explore, a guided walk will offer the chance to soak in the stunning natural surroundings.
Throughout the day, skilled artisans and demonstrators will bring traditional crafts and wild wisdom to life. Carnog Horses will showcase the ancient art of horse logging, while Our Wild Edges lead a serene forest bathing walk blending plant medicine, folklore, and nature-based games. You'll also be able to watch live blacksmithing by Art Metal, woodworking by Forgeways, wood carving by European Championships silver medallist Kaspians Carvings, and woodturning by the Wood Turning Studio.
The festival will be alive with the sound of live music from a fantastic line-up of local talent. Twice Welsh Music Prize nominee Toby Hay will enchant with his expressive guitar work, joined by the soulful vocals of Holly Blackshaw. Raven Kidd will energise the crowd with her mix of country, folk, rock and blues, while Ben Shearer and Elan Valley’s own ranger Marc Harpham will bring their unique sounds to the stage.
Visitors can browse a craft fair in the visitor centre, showcasing handmade goods and local creativity. And when it's time to refuel, indulge in a delicious hog roast or tasty treats from the café menu. You can find out more information about the day at https://elan-valley.co.uk/events/celtic-rainforest-festival/
For an added adventure, step inside one of Elan’s most iconic landmarks during Dam Open Days on Tuesday 27 May, 29 July, 5 12, 19 and 26 August. Go on a self-guided tour inside the Pen y Garreg Dam, climb to the top of the central tower, and enjoy awe-inspiring views. A knowledgeable ranger will be on hand to answer questions about the dam’s history and engineering.
Advance booking is recommended online or from the visitor centre shop. Walk-ins are also welcome at the dam with correct change. Tickets cost £5 per adult and £1 per under18, with 50 per cent of proceeds donated to WaterAid. To book online: https://elan-valley.co.uk/events/dam-open-days/
Opening times:
April – October: Monday to Sunday, 9am – 5pm
October – March: Monday to Sunday, 10am – 4pm