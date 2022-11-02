Megan organises feast of music in aid of Bronglais Chemo Appeal
A musical feast is planned by Megan Jones Roberts who is organising a concert to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Tickets are still available for the event which will feature entertainer Clive Edwards and male singing group Parti Camddwr, and will be held in Aberystwyth Football Club on Saturday night, 26 November.
Megan, who is pictured above, said: “The Bronglais Hospital Chemotherapy Unit is close to my own heart but I was also asked if I could organise a concert by Lynne Griffiths, whose sister Monica Davies had treatment following a cancer diagnosis. We talked about it two years ago, but it is only now it is happening because of Covid-19.
“Clive is a well-known singer, compere and comedian and he will be launching his new CD on the night. Parti Camddwr, led by Efan Williams, is a singing group from Bronant and Lledrod with a varied programme. There will also be a raffle on the night.”
“A new chemotherapy day unit will make a big difference in this area and I am happy to do what I can to help,” added Megan, who lives in Penparcau and has raised an amazing £173,000 for local charities, including the chemotherapy unit, over the years.
The evening is being sponsored by Abba Tree Specialist Plant Hire, LJV Construction and Arbcore Ltd.
To get tickets for the concert, contact Megan on 01970 612768.
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are grateful to Megan for her support and to everyone else who has donated.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across mid Wales.”
