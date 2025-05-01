A seasonal beach ban for dogs on various beaches across Ceredigon has come into force.
Dogs are not allowed on a host of Ceredigion beaches between 1 May and 30 September.
The seasonal byelaw is designed to protect bathers and breaching the orders could land dog owners with a £500 fine.
These include Aberaeron south beach; Aberystwyth south beach; Aberystwyth north beach; Aberporth Dolwen beach; Borth (from the RNLI station to the cliffs); Clarach; New Quay (from Harbour beach to the RNLI Lifeboat Station); Llangrannog ( Nant Hawen and Pen Rhip cliff to the left); Mwnt; Penbryn (south of Nant Hoffnant) and Tresaith (from the southern part of the beach).
There are other orders in place all year round in Ceredigion which mean dogs must be kept on leads on Beach Parade in Aberaeron; Aberporth (along Ffordd Yr Odyn); along Aberystwyth promenade and most of the main streets; Borth High Street; Clarach; Glanmor Terrace in New Quay; B4321 in Llangrannog; Llanborth road in Penbryn and the beach road in Tresaith.