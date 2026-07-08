Plans to improve access to social care, provide same day mental health support and strengthen the Women's Health Plan have been outlined by the Deputy Minister.
The Deputy Minister committed to advancing a National Care Service for Wales, improve mental health, neurodivergence and learning disability support and shift mental health services to same day access through a “significant” service transformation.
Delyth Jewell, Deputy Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Women’s Health said: “I want to help shine a light onto areas that haven’t had the focus they are due.
“On mental health, women’s health, and yes, the social care system that for too long has been undervalued.
“These areas deserve more attention and prominence, and I promise I will give that to them.”
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