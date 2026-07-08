Updated physical activity guidelines confirm that increasing physical activity even a bit can make a significant difference to health and wellbeing.
The UK’s four Chief Medical Officers recommend 150 minutes of activity a week, and said those who are doing the least activity see the biggest positive impacts on their health when they start.
Professor Isabel Oliver, Chief Medical Officer for Wales, said: “The evidence is clear: being physically active is important for our health and every little bit counts.
“Going from doing no activity to doing some is one of the best things you can do for your health.”
Nerys Evans, Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health, said: "These new guidelines are a reminder that every step counts to improve our health.”
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