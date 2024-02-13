A Llanidloes pharmarcy has been praised for its independent prescription scheme and work supporting mid Wales.
Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Mid & West Wales recently called by Llanidloes pharmacy, to learn more about its pioneering independent prescription scheme.
On visiting the pharmacy, which reopened in July 2023 following refurbishment works, Mr Campbell met with pharmacy owner, Dylan Jones, learning more about the independent prescriber service since launched by the business in 2016.
As an independent prescriber, Dylan Jones is able to provide services and support for a range of health conditions and acute illnesses – including skin infections, ENT infections, chest infections, UTIs, rashes and sore throat. Since the first of April 2022, this service is all done free on the NHS in Wales.
By providing a trusted independent prescriber service, the pharmacy is able to provide assistance to residents, easing the pressure on local health services – including GPs.
Upon his visit, Mr Campbell also learned more about the recent refurbishment undertaken at the pharmacy last year - including the addition of two extra private consultation rooms, providing spacious modern facilities from which trained pharmacists and pharmacy technicians offer a range of NHS and private clinical services.
Following his visit, Mr Campbell said: “I welcomed the opportunity to learn first hand about the work Dylan undertakes at the pharmacy as an independent prescriber.
“From the visit alone, it’s clear the service was incredibly popular and valued by local residents in the town and surrounding area.
“At a time when our GPs and local hospitals are facing so much pressure – particularly in rural Mid & West Wales – I have no doubts that the independent prescribing model could be a real step forward both in tackling health concerns and improving access for residents, and will encouraging the Welsh Government to support such model further."
Dylan Jones, owner of Llanidloes pharmacy said: “I was delighted to welcome Cefin Campbell to Llanidloes pharmacy, and introduce him to the work we undertake in supporting the local community as an independent prescriber.
“Since starting the service in 2016, we’ve been fortunate enough to aid hundreds of residents from the local community – helping reduce the burden on the NHS, and providing accessible services on the high street.”