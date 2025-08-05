Patients in the Dyfi Valley are about to get nature on prescription as a new service launches this September.
Awyr Iach - Fresh Air - is a new outdoor health service offering free weekly outdoor activities for people in and around the Machynlleth valley.
These activities aren’t just available on prescription from your GP, however, as any resident aged 11-100+ can sign up to take part in the new activities on offer - from walking and movement sessions for all abilities, to foraging and woodland skills, arts and crafts and even animal therapy.
It comes after a survey involving 445 residents found an overwhelming desire for nature-based activities to be offered alongside hospital clinical care.
Dr Sara Bradbury Willis, Dyfi Valley Health GP, said: “We know that spending time outdoors is great for improving our mental and physical health, and is proven to reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure, and increase mobility.
“Awyr Iach connects local people to the rich landscape of the rural Dyfi Valley they live in, to help improve their health and wellbeing and address identified local challenges such as mental health and mobility.”
There will also be opportunities to take part in the programme through drop-in volunteering sessions to learn new skills, stay active and meet others by helping with hands-on outdoor projects, including taking care of the Bro Ddyfi Hospital gardens and local Celtic rainforests.
Locals can sign up to any activity by contacting engagement officer Elin Crowley by phone or email, or through referral to the service from your GP or healthcare provider at Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital.
All activities will be accessible via public transport, or will have the option of mini bus pick up from Machynlleth.
