Early plans have been unveiled for a new health and wellbeing centre in Penygroes.
The new centre proposes to include a broad range of care and support services under one roof - reducing the need for travel and making it easier for patients and families to access the help they need, closer to home.
Stuart Keen, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s Director of Environment and Estates, said: "We were pleased to invite local residents to view and comment on our outline proposals for a new health and wellbeing centre in Penygroes, fulfilling a commitment made during a public meeting held in April 2025, where we listened carefully to concerns about delays in progressing this much-needed development.
“The proposal is for Canolfan Lleu to house a wide range of essential health and wellbeing services, providing joined-up care closer to home, in a modern, fit for purpose environment. This will include a key focus on the prevention and wellbeing services that play such a crucial role in providing the early help that people need to stay and remain well.
"Over the coming months, we will consider the feedback from the community of Dyffryn Nanlle and develop more detailed plans. Subject to planning permission and Welsh Government approval of our full business case, we currently envisage that construction could begin in the autumn of 2027.”
Mel Evans, Chief Executive of Grŵp Cynefin said: “The drop-in event was great and extremely well-attended. It was an opportunity for the community to see the proposed plans for the health centre and to meet key officers from BCUHB and Grŵp Cynefin. We know how important this centre is to the whole of Dyffryn Nantlle. There is a lot of work going on and great progress is being made by the partnership.”
