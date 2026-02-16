Thanks to donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased a baby CPR manikin for Hywel Dda Maternity Services.
The manikin will help provide training to midwives and health care staff every year to ensure they are appropriately trained to provide neonatal resuscitation.
Faith Worrall, Clinical Supervisor for Midwives, said: “We’re incredibly pleased that charitable funds have helped fund this new manikin.
“Newborn life support is an essential requirement of all nurses, midwives, doctors and health care support workers who provide care for newborn infants.
“The need for resuscitation at birth cannot always be predicted and therefore, it’s essential that all staff attend training to be able to meet the needs of newborn babies at the time of birth.”
