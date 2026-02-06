Clinical Physiologist Katie Harris took on the Hywel Dda Fire Walk challenge last October to raise money for the neurophysiology department at Glangwili Hospital.

Katie raised a total of £1,545 for the department and said she “thoroughly enjoyed” taking part.

“It was an amazing, empowering experience which I am truly grateful to have been a part of,” explained Katie. “With the money raised, we are hoping to purchase a Rockin R Gaming Cart for our Neurophysiology department at Glangwili General Hospital, which includes an Xbox and streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube.”

She added: “This will greatly benefit so many of our patients, particularly children, who have to sit for long periods of time whilst having their EEG tests done.”