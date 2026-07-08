Schemes in Ceredigion and Gwynedd are part of seven coastal community projects across Wales to receive a share of more than £500,000 to improve marine environments, strengthen local economies and build long-term resilience for coastal communities and the fishing industry.
The funding supports work including citizen science monitoring in Cardigan Bay and enhanced marine mammal monitoring in Gwynedd under the Clust i'r Môr initiative.
Llyr Gruffydd, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said: “Wales’ coastal communities are the custodians of our richest marine environments, and this funding backs their work to protect and sustain them for future generations.
“We're investing in clean seas, strong aquaculture and fisheries supply chains and resilient coastal economies; because Wales's coastline is one of our greatest assets."
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