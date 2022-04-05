New multi-million pound maternity ward

One of the birthing rooms on the new unit

A NEW labour ward for west Wales has opened its doors ready to welcome babies into the world.

The new unit at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen forms part of a £25.2m Welsh Government investment , with the development creating a new obstetric and neonatal facilities at the hospital.

It is the second major development in the scheme following the opening of a new special care baby unit earlier this year.

The state-of-the-art unit, which has been purpose built with the focus being on the baby and their family, and the midwifery team, includes five standard birthing rooms with en-suite, one birthing room with a fixed pool, one birthing room equipped to deal with multiple or complex births, and a six bedded Enhanced Monitoring Unit.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, said: “It’s fantastic to see Welsh Government funding being used to create this modern labour ward which will provide important care.

“The ward will very much benefit both families who will use the service and staff who will deliver care in this state-of-the-art facilities.”

Steve Moore, Chief Executive, Hywel Dda University Health Board thanked all involved in the project: “The improved facilities are part of our continued investment in women and children’s services and will provide a modern environment for babies across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.