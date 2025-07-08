Residents fighting for Llanbedr relief road have set up a petition.
Campaigner Karl Ciz said they were shocked to hear Welsh Government won’t fund the project, adding: “In frustration we’ve started a petition, and hope those who have experienced how bad it is in Llanbedr join us in calling for the government to keep their promises, and fund a low speed relief road around Llanbedr.
“So many people have been negatively affected by Welsh Government’s decision to cancel the original project, now it appears promises of a replacement road were empty.
“Our community deserves better and will fight to make Welsh Government keep its promises.
“We may not be in the south, or in the transport minister’s constituency, but our safety and prosperity matter just as much as people there.”
