Identifying and treating up to 70,000 more people in Wales who have high blood pressure will prevent more than 1,000 heart attacks and strokes and save nearly £18m for the NHS and social care sector in Wales over three years.
That’s according to a new plan from Public Health Wales and its partners, which looks at the impact that preventing cardiovascular disease (CVD) will have on both individuals and their families - as well as the NHS budget.
The plan, ‘Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Plan for Wales; An ABCD Plus Approach’ , uses modelling data to demonstrate the potential benefits of supporting as many people as possible with their CVD risk factors, including managing their blood pressure and cholesterol, their risk of developing diabetes, their weight, and supporting them to stop smoking.
It demonstrates that if around 17,000 patients were supported to bring their blood pressure under control, then 102 heart attacks and 152 strokes would be prevented.
However if around 70,000 more patients could have their blood pressure controlled, then it would avoid 419 heart attacks and 626 strokes.
Cardiovascular disease describes a range of conditions which affect the heart and blood vessels, which can lead to serious and life-threatening consequences like heart attacks and strokes.
CVD causes 27 per cent of all deaths in Wales, as well as disabilities like paralysis, dementia and reduced mobility, and is a huge financial burden on society, costing the NHS in Wales £770 million a year.
Public Health Wales say that as many as 80 per cent of early deaths from CVD are preventable with lifestyle changes.
Dr Amrita Jesurasa, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, said: “Our new prevention plan puts the person at the centre of their care, recognising that people are likely to have more than one cardiovascular risk.”
