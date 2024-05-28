Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded a new scalp cooler worth over £20,000 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Prince Philip Hospital, and has provided over £8,500 to fund scalp cooler maintenance and training at Bronglais, Glangwili, Prince Philip and Withybush hospitals.
Scalp cooling offers cancer patients the opportunity to lessen the hair loss experienced during chemotherapy. The treatment works by reducing the temperature of a patient’s scalp by just a few degrees immediately before, during and after having chemotherapy.
This reduces the blood flow to hair follicles, which may prevent or reduce hair loss.
Bry Phillips, Senior Nurse Manager – Oncology, said: “We are extremely grateful that kind donations have funded the new scalp cooling equipment in Prince Philip, and equipment maintenance and training in all the Hywel Dda acute hospitals.
“The prospect of hair loss can cause considerable anxiety. The opportunity to retain hair during treatment can offer people a chance to maintain a sense of privacy and feel more like their normal self at a very difficult time.
“Our aim is to add value to local NHS services by using our charitable donations wisely to help improve the experience of those who are undergoing what can be arduous treatment.”