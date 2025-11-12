The recipients – Ann Yates, a Cardiff based Bladder and Bowel Nurse Specialist, Linda Edmunds, a cardiac care specialist at Aneurin Bevan Health Board, Marianne Jenkins, an emergency care specialist from Cardiff, Hannah Russon a nurse leader instrumental in establishing the Velindre School of Oncology and Angharad Hanbury lead nurse in Radiology at Hywel Dda Health Board – all embody the values of public service, compassion and innovation shared by many in the nursing and midwifery professions.