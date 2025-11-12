Plans to extend a south Ceredigion care home to build a bespoke unit for dementia patients – providing a much-needed service and creating 25 new jobs - have been submitted to Ceredigion County Council.
The proposal for Maesyfelin Care Home in Drefach, Llanybydder, wants to build a single storey extension to the rear of the building that will “provide a specialist and bespoke space to cater for dementia patients.”
Planning documents said that “there is a strong local demand for this essential service within Ceredigion where the majority of the current residents and those waiting, living within five miles of Maesyfelin.”
The extension will provide an additional 10 bedrooms, documents outline, that would “meet CIW requirements, which ensures that the spaces and services provided allow for the residents to reside and cared for in a comfortable environment.”
The extra rooms will all have en-suite facilities and living spaces interconnecting to the outside spaces.
Documents said that the plan “will be the first of its kind in Wales in developing a dementia friendly home with biophilic living principles.”
The care home, established in 1984, currently provides 19 bedrooms.
Documents said that in its 40 years of service, the home has “grown from strength to strength and has been recognised as a key part of the community.”
The plans “seek to build on that foundation”, documents said, and said the works will “rejuvenate the home” and “combat loneliness and encourage social engagement” for those already at the home.
“This scheme will extend and improve the current facility at Maesyfelin whilst providing better connectivity to nature and the outdoor space available,” documents added.
“The proposal aims to provide a specialist dementia home that will aid in providing quality care and assistance where, at present, there is a shortage of care of this kind in the west Wales area, documents added.
“With the population age in Ceredigion relatively high, the provision of an extension that will provide specialist dementia and residential care will allow for the elderly to be cared for within the community, whilst freeing up the housing stock to assist with the shortage of properties and affordable dwellings in the area.
“The proposed scheme will create 25 new jobs that will provide valuable local employment.
“The scheme has been designed around a biophilic living concept, ensuring that natural light, green spaces, and sensory gardens are central to the home’s layout.
“This approach will improve the wellbeing of residents and staff while also supporting a stronger sense of community connection.
“The new communal and garden areas will provide a welcoming setting for local events, intergenerational activities and family gatherings, encouraging the home to be seen as part of the wider community rather than separate from it.
“By creating spaces that bring people together and reduce isolation, the extension will benefit not only residents but also families, staff, and the surrounding community, helping to foster a genuine sense of belonging and shared wellbeing.”
The plans will be considered by Ceredigion County Council planners at a later date.
