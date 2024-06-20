The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has said that, if politicians are serious about improving maternity care, they need to ensure there are “strong foundations on which to build a midwifery profession that’s fit for the future.”
The College said the next Government must “alleviate the crippling burden” of student debt and ensure that services are in a position to take them on once they graduate.
The College is calling on the next Government to forgive student debt for those midwives who commit to work in the NHS.
RCM Chief Executive Gill Walton warned that, unless this debt burden is addressed, there is a risk that midwifery will become less and less attractive, making the current workforce crisis even worse.