Eligibility for the autumn 2025 Covid-19 vaccination programme will be narrower than in recent years, the Welsh Government has said.
Advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) about the eligibility for autumn 2025 and spring 2026 vaccinations have been accepted by health secretary Jeremy Miles.
In autumn 2025 and spring 2026, residents in a care home for older adults; all adults aged 75 years and over; and people aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group will be eligible for a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
Mr Miles said that NHS organisations are currently preparing for the autumn programme.
The JCVI continues to review eligibility for the vaccination programme, to ensure it meets future public health needs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.