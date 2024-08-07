Recent findings from the Public Health Wales annual report which examines trends in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, reveal a “noteworthy” decline in Hepatitis C diagnoses, reflecting “significant progress” towards eliminating this public health threat.
Wales has successfully achieved nine out of the 20 WHO indicators used to track progress, the report outlines, with “ongoing efforts to meet the remaining targets.”
“There has been a decline in mortality from both Hepatitis B and C, signalling effective management and treatment of these conditions,” the report added.
“While the Covid-19 pandemic initially disrupted blood borne virus screening, diagnosis, and treatment, since then levels have recovered and even exceeded pre-pandemic levels for Hepatitis B and C.”