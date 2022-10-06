Outdoor leisure company donates £3,000 to Bronglais Appeal
Staff at Afan Outdoor Leisure organised an 18-mile bike ride to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal – and a fantastic £3,182 was raised.
The ride was organised by sales assistant Stuart Hickman and mechanic Jon Burr and more than 50 staff members and relatives took part.
Afan’s director, Andrew Davies, took part on a penny-farthing and only fell off twice!
Stuart, 51 said: “It was a great family-based event on a lovely, sunny day. We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who participated and supported to help us raise a fantastic amount for the appeal.
“The Magic of Life Butterfly House at Cwm Rheidol were very generous in providing us with water and cakes, and allowing us to use their facilities at the half-way point.”
Stuart added: “We all know someone who has been affected by cancer. The Bronglais Chemo Appeal is a local charity benefitting our local communities and we are lucky to have a chemotherapy day unit local to us.”
The event started from the Afan site on Glan yr Afon Industrial Estate and took a route out to Cwm Rheidol and back.
A small group of non-cyclists also completed a 10k walk on the day instead.
