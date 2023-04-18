HEALTH workers in Wales are to be consulted on a new pay offer and encouraged to accept it, Unison has said, in a bid to bring an end to a long-running battle over pay which has seen staff walk out on strike.
The NHS pay dispute in Wales has resulted in further talks and a new offer put forward by the Welsh government.
If accepted, the offer will equate to an average three per cent lump sum, described as an NHS recovery payment for 2022/23 and a five per cent consolidated pay rise for 2023/24.
In March, health unions agreed a 1.5 per cent consolidated pay rise backdated to April 2022 as well as a 1.5 per cent one off payment.
This was in addition to a £1,400 pay increase for 2022/23.
Tens of thousands of NHS staff will now be consulted over the next three weeks with a recommendation to accept.
Unison Cymru/Wales head of bargaining and campaigns, Jess Turner, said: “It has taken months of talks in Wales to achieve this new improved pay offer for staff.
“Whilst we know they deserve more; this offer is a significant step forward and the best that could be achieved through negotiation.
“Earlier this year, Unison ambulance workers in Wales secured a mandate for strike action as morale hit an all-time low.
“However, this offer is a significant improvement from where we started in January.”
“The offer also contains additional terms and conditions commitments such as a reduction in the qualifying period for unsocial hours and enhancements on sick pay, down from the already negotiated three weeks to one week.”
“That’s why Unison is now recommending voters to accept the offer.
“This will avoid loss of pay through strikes for workers, further delays in the NHS and will mean extra money in their pay checks.
“If health workers reject, there is a risk that the offer could be withdrawn.”
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said that while “the majority of trade unions will be recommending accepting the offer”, she was “disappointed” that not all trade unions would be.
“If the offer is accepted this means that, Welsh NHS staff will have received an average an award of over 15.7 per cent over two years,” she said.
“These have been tough negotiations.
“We have been very open about the difficult financial position we are in as Welsh Government.
“Hard choices have been required to fund this pay offer and we have drawn on our reserves and underspends from across government to put this offer together.
“Using this money to increase pay now means we can’t use it for other purposes, but we are confident this is the right thing to do.”
One off payment on top of pay increase
NHS Recovery payment will be a one off payment to staff and bank workers
- Band 1 to 4 £900
- Band 5 to 8a £1,005
- Band 8b to 8c £1,050
- Band 8d £1,100
- Band 9 £1,190