A key ambition for 80 per cent of cancer patients to start treatment within 62 days could be dropped because services have little chance of hitting the target, a committee heard.
Eluned Morgan, Wales’ first minister, announced plans to raise the performance target from 75 per cent to 80 per cent by 2026 while she was health secretary in 2022.
But, appearing before the Senedd’s public accounts committee, NHS Wales deputy chief executive Nick Wood suggested the 80 per cent target could be scrapped.
“I think we need to reflect on experience and what’s happened in the years since,” he said.
Mr Wood pointed to a report on NHS performance following a review by an advisory group which was appointed by the Welsh Government.
He said: “I think some of their recommendations are helpful in terms of stating at this point that it’s probably ill-advised to move the target to 80 per cent when there isn’t really a realistic proposition of us getting to 80 per cent over the next 12 months.”
The so-called single cancer pathway – which was introduced in 2019, replacing the urgent and non-urgent pathways – runs from first suspicion of cancer to the start of treatment.
None of Wales’ seven health boards have hit the 75 per cent target since August 2020 and latest statistics for February showed 60 per cent started treatment within 62 days.
Mr Wood added: “A continued focus on getting to 70 per cent then 75 per cent would be a more advisable approach.
“We’ve not made a formal decision in terms of stepping away from that 80 per cent.
“I think it would be fair to say that we need to review that position and focus on continuous improvement from the current position of 60 per cent… before we consider going further.”