Drop-in clinics are being held in Powys as part of the Covid-19 Spring Booster Vaccination programme.
“The vaccine booster is being offered to the most vulnerable people in our communities,” Powys Health Board said.
“Those who are eligible should have now received an invitation to one of our clinics across Powys.
“Drop-in clinics are taking place week beginning 10 June.”
Boosters are being offered to adults aged 75 years and over, residents in a care home for older adults, and individuals aged six months and over who are immuno-suppressed.
If you are eligible and have not received an invitation, drop in to one of the clinics, or contact 01874 442510
The main Spring Booster Campaign runs until 30 June.