Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has questioned why Powys is being “short-changed” on promised extra NHS funding in Wales.
Last month, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles announced that £50m would be made available immediately to health boards to increase capacity in the NHS in Wales and to commission activity from the private sector where available.
£40m has now been allocated, with Powys receiving just £265,000.
According to the NHS 111 My Planned Care website Powys waiting time figures for trauma and orthopaedics, treatment to speciality was an average of 37 weeks compared to 31 weeks in Cardiff.
Some children in Powys are waiting for up to four years to be diagnosed for conditions such as autism, and the health board confirmed that some children have waited more than 200 weeks for a diagnosis for conditions that lead to additional learning needs.
Mr George said: ‘’It’s clear to me that Powys is again, being shortchanged by the Welsh Government.
“We have people waiting a very long time on waiting lists and the people of Powys deserve to be taken seriously.
‘’We know that here in Powys, we have to travel further for treatment than most, including across the border.
“So receiving our fair share of funding is essential for paying other health boards both in Wales and England for treatment.”
“The Health Secretary has attempted to avoid answering my questions, only when I have asked via a specific written question, he has provided me with the answer.
“It is not a surprise that he didn’t want to reveal this information.
“Of the £40m provided so far, Cardiff is receiving 14.90 per cent, Cwm Taf 20.22 per cent and Powys just 0.66 per cent.
‘’I am disappointed but not surprised that the Welsh Government is completely disconnected from our rural communities.’’