Plaid Cymru has accused the Welsh Government of allowing plans for a national care service to become "painfully slow” and “drag on without direction”.
Mabon ap Gwynfor bemoaned progress on an ambition to create a national care service free at the point of need.
The shadow health secretary said: “Under this government, progress has been painfully slow. What started as a bold vision has been allowed to drag on without direction.
“Because any plan, no matter how worthy, is not fit for purpose without the political will to drive it forward. We need urgent action. We need clarity on ambition.
“We need a map to set out how the national care service will bring together services, funding and accountability to deliver and ensure that people and their families are not let down.”
Plans to explore a national care service for Wales were agreed as part of the co-operation agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government which collapsed in 2024.
During a debate in the Senedd on 5 November, Mr ap Gwynfor warned social care had become a “forgotten pillar” of the health system.
He told the Senedd: “The moral test of any government is how it treats those who give care and those who need it.
“It's time to pass that test.
“So, let's accelerate the process towards a truly national care service – one that delivers on its promises, values its people, and gives dignity to every citizen it serves.”
Labour’s Julie Morgan, a former social care minister who now sits on the backbenches, said the Welsh Government has worked to set out the parameters of a national care service.
While in government, Ms Morgan established an expert group with the aim of moving towards a national care service but she said “we’ve had very difficult financial times”.
