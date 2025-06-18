Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has announced a £120m package to fund Wales’ plans to cut waiting times and the waiting list this year.
The new funding will support the NHS to build on the progress made to date to reduce the longest waits for planned treatment.
The new Planned Care Recovery plan sets out the Welsh Government’s ambition to reduce the overall size of the waiting list by 200,000; eliminate all two-year waits; and restore the diagnostic wait times to be reduced to under 8 weeks by March 2026.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “We have seen long waiting times fall by two-thirds over the last four months.
“We will build on this progress and go further.”
