The work will focus on adopting the eight Marmot Principles to: Give every child the best start in life; enable all children, young people, and adults to maximise their capabilities and have control over their lives; create fair employment and good work for all; ensure a healthy standard of living for all; create and develop healthy and sustainable places and communities; strengthen the role and impact of ill health prevention; tackle racism, discrimination, and their outcomes; and pursue environmental sustainability and health equity together.