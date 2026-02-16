New replacement ambulances and response vehicles will soon be on the road thanks to a £23.1m investment by the Welsh Government.
The funding will pay for 160 vehicles for the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust - 50 new emergency ambulances, 40 single responder vehicles, 67 Non-Emergency Patient Transport Vehicles, and three specialist Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles.
The replacement vehicles all meet the latest emissions standards.
The investment is part of the Welsh Ambulance Service’s ongoing modernisation programme.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “When someone dials 999, they need to know that help is on the way.
“This investment ensures our ambulance service has the modern, reliable fleet it needs to be there for people across Wales.”
