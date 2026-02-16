The Welsh Government’s Help to Buy - Wales scheme has helped more than 15,000 people buy their own home since April 2022.
Help to Buy - Wales is a cornerstone of the Welsh Government's housing strategy and helps people who might otherwise be unable to afford a home.
Since its launch the scheme has helped more than 15,000 people buy their own home, with 85 per cent being first-time buyers.
The Welsh Government has invested more than £600m in the scheme which provides shared equity loans to help people purchase new-build properties.
In December 2024, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, confirmed the scheme would be extended to run until at least September 2026.
Comments
