Organisers of an annual agricultural show have donated all proceeds from their 2025 summer event to a neonatal unit – raising £8,000 for the cause.
The money raised from this year’s Sioe Cwmsychbant – a rural agricultural show that has been held annually for 45 years in Ceredigion – has been given to the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Glangwili Hospital.
Thanks to their generous offerings, the unit will be able to buy a specialist piece of equipment which will help cool babies who are born with brain injuries. .
The show’s organisers decided to fundraise on behalf of Hywel Dda Health Charities and Glangwili Hospital’s SCBU as it’s a cause close to their hearts.
The president’s great granddaughter spent the first 30 days of her life in SCBU after she was born over eight weeks premature.
Organisers said: “We are very thankful for the care she received there and would like to give something back to the unit to show our appreciation.”
The baby’s mum, Sara Thomas, said she, too, was very grateful for the unit’s support.
She added: “We are so grateful for the outstanding care that our daughter received during her time at Glangwili SCBU.
“Your kindness, patience and expertise meant the world to us during such a worrying time.
“We will always be grateful for the support you gave our little girl and for the reassurance you gave us as parents.”
Kelly Brown, Neonatal Outreach Leader at Glangwili Hospital, said: “Thank you to everyone that has been involved with the Cwmsychbant Show for your fantastic fundraising.
“Donations are vital in helping us improve the quality of care and the overall experience for those who need our support during such a critical time.
“Thanks to your donation, we are hoping to purchase a specialist piece of equipment that allows us to cool babies born with brain injuries – an intervention that can help give these little ones the best possible start in life.”
