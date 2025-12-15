The public will be asked to help shape the future of support for people with dementia and their families, as a new 10-year strategy is published.
The new Dementia Strategy builds on the achievements of Wales's first Dementia Action Plan which has helped to improve services and remove the stigma of living with dementia.
More than 400 people have already helped develop the priorities in the new strategy. Now a consultation is being launched to further refine the strategy.
The strategy recognises that nearly half of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed through lifestyle changes such as staying physically active, maintaining social connections and managing conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.
It also addresses the specific needs of Welsh speakers, British Sign Language users and people from diverse communities, ensuring care is culturally sensitive and linguistically appropriate.
Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, said: "We want Wales to be a nation where people living with dementia are respected, supported and empowered to live independently and with dignity in their communities.
“This consultation is an important step in developing a strategy which truly reflects what matters to people affected by dementia.
“I encourage everyone with an interest to share their views and help us create a Wales that is free from stigma, where everyone understands dementia and contributes to a compassionate, inclusive society."
The strategy is underpinned by key principles including person-centred care, a rights-based approach and integrated services across health and social care.
It is being co-produced with people who have lived experience of dementia, healthcare professionals, carers and organisations across Wales.
Gemma Roberts, the Alzheimer's Society’s national influencing manager for Wales, said: “Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, but this consultation could be a turning point for Wales.
“Alzheimer’s Society is proud to have worked with the Welsh Government on the priorities for this consultation which, if implemented, have the potential to transform the lives of everyone affected by dementia in Wales.
“This consultation is a huge step forward and we are looking forward to continuing to work with Welsh Government to develop the detail, and ensure the strategy delivers real change over the next 10 years.”
