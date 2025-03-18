Almost 500 schools are taking part in the ‘Eat Them to Defeat Them’ campaign, helping more than 100,000 children eat more vegetables and make healthier food choices.
Eat Them to Defeat Them from Veg Power – supported by the Welsh Government – makes eating vegetables fun and encourages children to explore new foods.
Research shows children aren’t eating enough vegetables, with a third eating less than one portion a day.
The campaign has been proven to increase vegetable intake, even in the most reluctant - 67 per cent said the campaign helped them eat more veg.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said: “It's great to see so many schools involved in this campaign, helping children to make healthier choices.”