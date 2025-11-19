Public bodies will be legally bound to consider the long-term health implications of their decisions following a vote in the Senedd.
From 2027, local authorities, NHS organisations, national parks and cultural organisations like the National Museum and National Library will need to carry out health impact assessments when making decisions of a strategic nature.
The regulations introduce health impact assessments to make sure physical and mental health impacts are consistently taken into account when public sector organisations develop new policies or projects.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles, said: “This is not about adding complexity, it is about embedding the health of our population into the DNA of our public services.”
The regulations will come into force in 2027.
