A proposal which could see dentists being trained at Aberystwyth University has been backed by Powys councillors, in the hope it will improve dental services across the whole of mid Wales.
At a Powys County Council meeting on 4 December, a motion was put forward by Plaid Cymru group leader Cllr Elwyn Vaughan calling for the council to support the “joint initiative” being conducted by Aberystwyth and Bangor Universities to train dentists in the future.
Cllr Vaughan said: “We just haven’t got enough dentists in mid Wales and this is a practical way of answering the problem.”
He explained that both universities had expressed an interest with the Welsh Government in trying to establish a dental training school.
Cllr Vaughan said the mover “could be an advantage to us all in mid Wales and we should put our shoulder behind this campaign and encourage the Welsh Government to take action.”
Cllr Joy Jones said: “NHS dentists have become very scarce and has led to a lot of people not receiving the care they should be.
“Those struggling are having to go over the border to try and find treatment and many are left in dreadful pain for a long time.
“It’s well known there are people now with very poor teeth because they are not able to see an NHS dentist.
“By setting up a training school, hopefully some will stay and fill the gap.”
In November it was revealed that Aberystwyth and Bangor Universities are collaborating to develop a training model and are working with Cardiff University to deliver an all-Wales approach on dentistry.
The universities said that working with the health boards and Cardiff University, “the aim of the high-level plan is to create new dental training opportunities, addressing the need for enhanced dental education and services in north and mid Wales.”
The School, jointly led by Aberystwyth and Bangor Universities, would involve establishing dental education centres across the two regions, managed by both universities.
“The plan is to focus on the needs of primary and community dental care across rural and semi-rural Wales, including the needs of Welsh speakers,” the universities said.
Professor Iain Barber, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Sciences at Aberystwyth University, said: “We are very proud to be working with our partners on this development which is so important to communities in the north and in mid Wales.
“There is a well-recognised longstanding shortage of dental professionals in our local communities.
“We know that this proposal could make a difference - evidence from the medical profession shows a strong link between where students train and where they choose to practice.
“The new School would also expand access to the dental professions, particularly from underrepresented communities and from Welsh domiciled and Welsh speaking applicants.”
A joint high-level proposal from Aberystwyth and Bangor Universities has been submitted to the Welsh Government and was the first step in a process to present a comprehensive business case for the Welsh Government to consider.
