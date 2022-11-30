An Aberystwyth housing officer who completed the Cardiff Half Marathon on an emotional day for her family has raised more than £4,000 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Ffion Evans’ step-mum, Carol Evans, 61 and a diabetes nurse at Bronglais Hospital for 42 years, was diagnosed with cancer of the gall bladder back in May. She sadly passed away just a week before the half-marathon took place.
Ffion, 31, who lives in Aberystwyth and works for Barcud housing association, said: “I decided to do the half-marathon as a personal challenge and then, when Carol received her cancer diagnosis, I wanted to raise money for the appeal.
“It was a very emotional day for us all, but I kept thinking of Carol and how brave she had been right to the very end and that kept me going to the finish line.”
Ffion raised a total of £4,237 for the appeal.
Speaking back in September, Carol, who lived in Trisant, said: “I am pleased that Ffion is raising money for a new chemotherapy day unit. A lot of people will benefit as cancer touches so many people.
“After I was taken ill in May, a lot happened very quickly. Gall bladder cancer is quite rare and hard to detect. I have had great support from oncologist Dr Elin Jones and the cancer team at Bronglais Hospital.”
Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewelyn, said: “We were very saddened to hear that Carol Evans had passed away. Our deepest condolences go to Carol’s family, friends and colleagues.
“A big thank you to Carol’s step-daughter Ffion who ran the Cardiff Half and raised a fantastic amount for the appeal to fund a purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”