AberOpera's next public concert is at 7pm on Friday, 4 July at Llanbadarn Church, Aberystwyth.
In association with Ceredigion County Music Service, the instrumental interludes in their concerts provide solo performance experience for local instrumentalists as well as young musicians who are members of the British and Welsh National Youth Orchestras.
Current and past members have sung with professional opera companies including Welsh National Opera, Mid Wales Opera and the City of Swansea Opera as well as the BBC National Chorus of Wales and the City of Birmingham Symphony Chorus.
New members welcome. There are no formal auditions and sight reading is not essential.
If you would like to sing with AberOpera, let them know. Call 01970 820157, 07539 179135 or email [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.