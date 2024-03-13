On the 40th anniversary of No Smoking Day in Wales, Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) is reminding smokers who want to quit that free support from the NHS can increase your chances of success by up to 300 per cent compared to going it alone.
Wednesday 13 March is No Smoking Day and since 1984, smoking rates in the adult population in Wales have dropped from 33 per cent to 13 per cent, meaning hundreds of thousands of people living healthier lives with far less risk of cancer and other life changing and life-threatening illnesses.
Just 48 hours after quitting, there is no carbon monoxide or nicotine left in your body and the ability to taste and smell is greatly improved.
After one year your risk of a heart attack falls to about half that of a smoker and after 10 years the risk of getting lung cancer falls to about half that of a smoker.
Dr Ardiana Gjini, Executive Director of Public Health for Hywel Dda UHB, said: “This year on No Smoking Day we reflect on the harms that smoking still poses to those who continue to smoke and those around them.
“We are working to make Hywel Dda smoke-free by 2030 and are the only area in Wales to achieve the national targets of treating 5% of smokers each year.
“Between March 2022 and April 2023, our smoking and wellbeing team treated 1,951 clients. Contact the team today to find our what free support is available to you to help you live smoke-free.”
If you live in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire and would like to know more about the free support available to you to quit smoking, contact Hywel Dda UHB’s Smoking and Well-being Team by calling 0300 303 9652 or by completing an online referral form here.