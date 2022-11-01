Tesco donations total over £2,000 for Bronglais Chemo Appeal
Friday 11th November 2022 2:30 pm
Tesco has raised £2,053 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal with collections at their superstore in Aberystwyth.
Sam Rowlands, the Aberystwyth Tesco Community Champion, said: “The appeal was my chosen charity because I know the chemotherapy day unit and Bronglais Hospital are so important to people locally.
“The chosen charity is able to come into the store on the first Saturday of each month and do a collection. I’m delighted that in just four days of collections, more than £2,000 was raised.”
Sam is pictured (left) handing over the cheque to Bridget Harpwood, Hywel Dda Health Charities’ fundraising officer.
