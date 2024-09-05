Two independent members are being sought to join the board at Powys Teaching Health Board.
Welsh Government has started the process of recruiting two Independent Members to the health board, one generic and one focussed on digital.
Health Secretary Mark Drakeford said: “Now more than ever, the contribution made by our public appointees is critical in ensuring a continually improving Board that is passionate about planning, commissioning and providing quality local health services to address local needs.”
Carl Cooper, Chair of the Powys Health Board said: “As a large, deeply rural Health Board, Powys presents particular opportunities and challenges.
“We are looking to appoint someone with the necessary skills, but also someone that embodies the values and culture of our organisation.”