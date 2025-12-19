A £2.5m investment will secure the future of Gwersyll yr Urdd’s Llangrannog swimming pool, bringing the facility into the 21st century.
Over the course of this Senedd term, the Welsh Government has provided Sport Wales with £59million to enhance both community and elite sports facilities throughout the country.
Minister for Sport, Jack Sargeant, who visited Gwersyll Llangrannog on 18 November, said: "The Welsh Government is committed to ensuring sports facilities are accessible, sustainable, and fit for future generations and this money will help secure the future of this really important local facility.
“Sport plays a vital role in delivering our Cymraeg 2050 ambitions.
“Our investment in the facilities at Llangrannog will strengthen the centre’s ability to offer thousands of young people more informal opportunities to use and develop their Welsh language skills.
“It will also create jobs and provide upskilling opportunities in a region that is essential to the sustainability of the Welsh language.
Gwersyll yr Urdd Llangrannog has long been a vital Welsh language educational and recreational centre, but its current facilities are not accessible for disabled users, and changing facilities no longer meet the needs of visitors.
The £2.5million investment will transform the pool into a modern, accessible facility fit for the 21st century.
Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of the Urdd, said: “The swimming pool has been an essential part of Gwersyll Llangrannog’s offer since the 1970s.
“This investment will provide a reliable, seven day a week facility that promotes health and wellbeing, creates new jobs, and makes the pool fully accessible for wheelchair users and those with limited mobility.”
Mr Sargent also took the opportunity on Thursday to visit the newly refurbished facilities at Aberaeron Leisure Centre which have just been completed thanks to almost £124,000 of Welsh Government funding delivered through Sport Wales.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.