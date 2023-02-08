Betsi Cadwalladr University Health Board (BCUHB) said it will be attempting to recruit new GPs to the surgery to avoid appointment delays for patients.
It is thought two temporary GPs left the surgery recently with one moving to Borth’s under-threat practice in Ceredigion.
There are only two permanent GPs in Tywyn which almost closed last year before the BCUHB stepped in to take over management.
Associate director of Primary Care for the West Integrated Health Community, Chris Couchman, said: “A decline in GP numbers across the UK has been seen in recent years, leading to some well documented challenges in accessing appointments even as demand is growing.
“We are exploring all opportunities to attract new GPs to the Tywyn area, including the use of recruitment agencies, and linking in closely with medical schools across Wales and the UK to attract GP registrars.
“In Tywyn, we currently employ two GPs, and have a regular pool of locums who work at the practice. These are supported by the wider healthcare team – advanced nurse practitioner, nurse practitioner, paramedic, pharmacists and allied health professionals to offer appointments as appropriate, and ensure that GP appointments are available for those who need them.
“We are also currently recruiting for a new urgent primary care centre, which will offer same-day access for minor injuries and minor illnesses.”
A spokesperson added: “There were three GP partners at Tywyn Surgery prior to them terminating their contract in April 2022 and the health board taking over the running of the practice. Two of the GPs who had previously worked at the surgery remained with the practice.”
A locum GP is a healthcare professional who is registered with the General Medical Council (GMC) and chooses to take contracted, ‘temporary’ positions with trusts, private facilities, and NHS services.
Staff at Borth surgery have warned that other rural practices and pharmacists will follow if Hywel Dda University Health Board (HDUHB) allows it to close.
Dr Sue Fish, partner and GP at Meddygfa Borth Surgery for more than 30 years, has called for immediate action to safeguard the long-term future of the small practice – which she argues will save other services and avert a ‘healthcare crisis’.
Dr Fish has called on the Welsh Government to outline a distinct policy for rural healthcare to save more remote surgeries.
She recently hired one of Tywyn’s locum GPs on a permanent basis and spoke of difficulties retaining staff and retirement of older surgery partners spelling the end for many practices like hers.