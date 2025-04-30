Hywel Dda University Health Board has introduced groundbreaking new technology that promises to transform the experience of pregnant women living with Type 1 Diabetes.
Women who are already pregnant or are planning a pregnancy are being offered an ‘artificial pancreas’ which is made up of an insulin pump, a glucose sensor, and an advanced algorithm running on a mobile phone application.
The artificial pancreas will then calculate and deliver precise insulin dosages required before and during pregnancy.
Dr Lisa Forrest, Consultant Physician, Diabetes and General Medicine at Hywel Dda said: “Women with Type 1 diabetes often have difficulties managing their glucose levels before and during pregnancy.
“This can result in complications for newborns, such as premature birth, high birth weight, and the need for intensive care.
“However, reducing blood glucose levels before and during pregnancy has been shown to reduce the risk of serious adverse outcomes, including birth defects, stillbirth, and neonatal death.”
“This ‘artificial pancreas’ can transform these women’s experience of pregnancy – helping to make this special time in a woman’s life less stressful and more enjoyable.”
The Hywel Dda diabetes team underwent training on this technology during July and November 2024.
In December 2024 eight women living with Type 1 diabetes who were pregnant or planning pregnancy were started on the Ypsopump (insulin pump) alongside the hybrid closed loop CAM APS FX Algorithm.
National roll out of the ‘artificial pancreas’ technology began in October 2024 with the aim of all pregnant women living with type 1 diabetes being offered this technology by March 2027.
Mark Henwood, Interim Medical Director at Hywel Dda said: “I am very proud of the ground-breaking work being done by our amazing diabetes team.
“The artificial technology will transform the experiences of women living with Type 1 Diabetes and help make their pregnancy a safer, less stressful experience.”