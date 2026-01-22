People across Wales can now see where they are on NHS waiting lists using the NHS Wales App.
The latest update lets people who have been added to a waiting list since December check their waiting list status, view their referral into hospital care, and access information to help manage their health while waiting for treatment.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said: “Our ambition remains for the NHS Wales App to become the digital front door for all NHS and social care services.
"We promised to give people more information about how long they can expect to wait for treatment. These updates deliver on that commitment.
“We will continue to update and expand the app’s capabilities.”
