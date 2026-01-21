Wales’ First Minister has been urged to listen to the hospitality sector, before “irreversible damage” is done - as over 100 businesses from across West Wales have now signed up to take part in an online ‘Business Rates Forum’ that Pembrokeshire Senedd Members Samuel Kurtz and Paul Davies will be hosting on Monday morning (January 26).
“This level of response shows just how serious the issue of business rates has become for local employers, from shops and pubs to tourism, services and rural businesses,” said Mr Kurtz.
“Too often, businesses only realise there is a problem when the bill lands on the doormat. This event is about helping businesses understand the system early and make sure they are not paying more than they should.
“I have also raised these concerns directly on the floor of the Senedd with the First Minister, because business rates continue to place real pressure on local jobs and growth across west Wales,” he continued.
Indeed, at the Senedd this week, Mr Kurtz told First Minister Eluned Morgan: “Businesses across Wales Wales are worried, frustrated and angry at changes to business rates.
“One local hotel will see their rates rise from £10,00 to £33,000, that’s an increase of 230%.
“Businesses are already closing, and jobs are already being lost...so will you listen to the sector and change course on this immediately before irreversible damage is done to the hospitality sector.”
Local business owners across West Wales are being invited to the online briefing on Monday, January 26 at 10.30am to understand the impact of forthcoming Business Rates changes, as concerns grow about sharp increases in rateable values for retail, hospitality and tourism businesses.
The online event will bring together key organisations involved in business rates and the local economy, including the Valuation Office Agency (VOA), UK Hospitality, the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), PASC, Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC).
The forum is designed to help businesses better understand how business rates are calculated, how recent changes to rateable values may affect their bills, what reliefs may be available, and how to check and challenge valuations where appropriate.
Commenting on the strong response, Mr Kurtz said: “The fact that more than 100 businesses have signed up shows just how much concern there is locally about business rates. By bringing together the VOA, industry bodies and the local authority, businesses will be able to get clear, reliable information directly from those involved in the system.”
“Too many businesses only discover there is an issue when their bill arrives.
“This forum is about helping businesses check their rateable value early, understand what support is available, and take action if something does not look right.”
Paul Davies added: “Business rates continue to place real pressure on shops, pubs, hospitality venues, tourism businesses and small employers across Pembrokeshire and the wider region. This online forum is a practical step to help businesses better understand the system and ensure they are not paying more than they should. It also underlines the importance of reforming business rates so they are fair, transparent and do not hold back local growth.”
The online format allows businesses to take part without leaving their premises, making the event accessible for busy owners and managers.
The online briefing will cover:
• An overview of the Business Rates system in Wales
• What the new rateable value changes mean for local businesses
• How businesses can have their say and help shape the case for fairer Business Rates
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.