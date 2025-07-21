The changes replace the current categories with: ‘Orange: time sensitive’ - for conditions needing a fast response and care from ambulance clinicians before transport to hospital for specialist care, such as a stroke; ‘Yellow: assess and respond’ - for conditions which require further clinical assessment to determine the best pathway of care, such as a person suffering from abdominal pain who may be suitable to stay at home or may need further investigations: and ‘Green: planned response’ - for conditions such as a blocked catheter which may require community care or planned transport to urgent care services.