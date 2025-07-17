Changes to 20mph zones in mid-Wales are coming after a council review of the new speed limits.
Powys County Council has concluded its 20mph review following the nationwide ‘listening exercise’ last summer.
Powys reviewed 43 resident-picked sites against revised Welsh Government guidance, which strongly emphasised providing a safer environment for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists - with changes suggested for Llanbrynmair, Cemmaes, Caersws and Bont Dolgadfan.
Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “We are grateful to those who took the time to provide us with feedback during the Welsh Government’s listening exercise...
“It was pleasing to receive so many positive comments in support of the 20mph policy and how residents felt it had improved road safety and the local environment in their communities.”
The recommendations will be considered in cabinet on 23 July and, if approved, go to public consultation.
Powys received 53 responses requesting to remove the 20mph policy altogether and 97 responses in support of keeping the new 20mph limits.
Sixty-seven responses requested returning 20mph sections to 30mph or vice versa for 43 locations.
In Llanbrynmair, the review rejects requests to extend the 20mph limit near a school and new housing development - according to recent data, average speeds are appropriate to the current limits.
County Councillor Gary Mitchell for Llanbrynmair said he was “disappointed with the council's approach” on the road that “clearly meets criteria” as a “built up section of road that heads down hill to a school site”.
The review added that this area could be reassessed if future housing developments take place.
In Cemmaes, the community council is pleased by the review's proposal to extend the 20mph limit to include a play area not covered by streetlights, as requested.
On this, County Councillor for Glantwymyn, Elwyn Vaughan, said: “The request for the 20mph was made by the community to avoid collisions with children and elderly residents - it is good that they are listening.”
In Caersws, the review proposes to extend the 20mph on The Green B4569, Trefeglwys Road, after residents rightly pointed out it counts as residential - the extension of the 20mph limit would “maintain continuity of speed across the network”, keeping 150m of road at 30mph as a “buffer”.
Residents in Llan and Bont Dolgadfan requested a review of their speed limits - the review proposing to return a small section of road from 20mph to 30mph “due to the roadside environment lending itself more” to the higher speed limit.
According to the new Welsh Government criteria, 30mph speed limits can be reconsidered for “use on minor roads with low demand for pedestrian or cyclist traffic, or areas surrounded by open land or low density of housing”.
Several requests were regarding trunk roads and A-roads, which were not part of the review as they are not under council jurisdiction.
It comes as Ceredigion County Council declared no changes would be made to the new 20mph limits after it concluded its review in June.
Cyngor Gwynedd used their powers to keep certain roads at 30mph prior to the September 2023 change in law, having more exempt roads than all the north Wales counties put together.
On top of these 85 exempt roads, Gwynedd has since identified two more that may revert back to 30mph - A499 at Llanbedrog and the A496 at Bontddu.
