The process for making a complaint about NHS services will be made easier and simplified, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has said.
Putting Things Right was introduced in 2011 as a single process for people to raise a concern or complaint about NHS care.
It was designed to enable immediate changes to made and for investigations to be launched when something goes wrong with the aim of making services better and safer; to help the NHS learn and improve, and ensure incidents do not happen again.
Following a public consultation, a series of changes will now be made including suggestions from many people with firsthand experience of raising a complaint when their care – or a loved one’s – has gone wrong.