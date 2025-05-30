Thanks to generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has funded two Vitalograph Pneumotrac Spirometers for Prince Philip Hospital.
A spirometer is used to diagnose and monitor lung conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that affects the nerves.
Byron Morton, Specialist Sleep and Respiratory Physiologist, said: “We’re incredibly grateful that charitable funds have allowed us to purchase two spirometers.
“The spirometers will help reduce waiting times for lung function testing, especially in our clinics that serve many cancer patients that require urgent testing and surgical patients who need spirometry prior to their operations.
“The equipment will also aid our respiratory consultants in their decision making by providing a one stop service for their clinics.
“These spirometers will make a huge difference to many patients, supporting rapid diagnosis, more effective monitoring of complex lung conditions and leading to more timely communication for patients that require surgical interventions.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
